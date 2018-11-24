Danny Coyne: Wycombe outfought us

The goalkeeper coach's three-game winning streak came to an end as former Salop defenders Adam El-Abd and Joe Jacobson netted in a 3-2 win for the Chairboys.

Adam Amadi-Holloway's first Town goal was cancelled out and Fejiri Okenabirhie's late strike was not enough to rescue a point.

"I thought they matched us up, pressed us, fought for everything and got their just rewards," admitted Coyne.

"They out-battled us, we couldn't get anything going. We were trying to get the lads on the ball and be a little more brave on the ball to start passing it.

"Because when teams are pressing you you've got be better on the ball, with a little more interchange and movement with the midfielders we have.

"But we didn't do it today for whatever reason. But again I can't fault the effort of the lads, they put another shift in. I thought they (Wycombe) deserved their win."

Coyne was not pleased with the manner of the Wycombe goals, the first two of which came from recycled set-pieces - although Jacobson's 35 yard strike from an angle was unstoppable.

"It was disappointing," the Welshman added. "We worked on it. We showed them all the clips to give them the information of second phase set-plays and they end up scoring a couple of goals from it.

"Adam's finish was a great one but Joe's finish was special. Cutting in and putting it in the top bin, not much you can do about that."

Coyne and Eric Ramsay decided on the same Town XI less than 72 hours after the midweek win at Salford City and said tiredness could have been a factor.

He added: "Yes, maybe, with the travelling and everything else.

"We'll be looking at everything, mulling it over in the office, on the bus, it could've been this or that - we'll look at the avenues we didn't do well in.

"But again we'll look at the positives. I said to the lads you don't get too excited when you win or disappointed when you lose.

"We've got to keep that consistency and bounce back because we have another game on Tuesday."