Hospital still working to remove potentially dangerous concrete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The material, Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was identified in the kitchen area at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford in September 2023.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages the hospital, said that the discovery meant it had decided to close both the kitchen and the restaurant at the site.

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A temporary kitchen was quickly built to provide hot meals for patients and visitors, with takeaway options also provided.

A spokesperson for the trust said it is working with NHS England to secure funding to safely remove RAAC from the area.

“The safety of our patients and colleagues is paramount,” she said.

“The trust is working closely with NHS England and following expert advice from the Institution for Structural Engineers to manage the RAAC at PRH safely.”