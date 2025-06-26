Protection zones in place as bird flu found in Wales for the first time in two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to the chief veterinary officer for Wales, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus, has been found on a far in Glyn Ceiriog, near Wrexham on Tuesday, triggering a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the property.

Another case was in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire was also confirmed on Tuesday with the same surveillance zones put place.

Protection zones mean stricter measures are in force in the area to contain the disease, while in the wider surveillance zones some restrictions may apply to movement.



The Welsh Government confirmed that all poultry on the properties on both farms were to be culled.

Providing guidance for spotting symptoms of bird flu the Welsh Government said bird owners should check following clinical signs, including a swollen head, blue discolouration of the neck and throat, loss of appetite, and respiratory distress such as gaping beak, coughing/sneezing, gurgling.

A spokesperson for Welsh Government said: “Although Avian influenza is a disease of birds, in rare cases humans can become infected. Some strains of Avian influenza can spread easily and quickly between birds and have a high death rate.”

The cases come after the disease was confirmed by the UK government to have been found in West Yorkshire on June 11. Restrictions are currently in place around that location.