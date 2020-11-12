Wolves fans continue fundraising efforts in charity auction for Clara's treatment

Organiser Mark Hands displays some of Wolves memorabilia and lots available at the auction

The team have already completed a 21-mile walk from Wolverhampton to Birmingham and are now hosting a charity auction to raise vital funds.

Top prizes include VIP tickets and meet and greet to see Olly Murs, a Diogo Jota match worn signed football boot and a framed Joao Mutinho match work shirt.

The group, called Team Clara, is made up of friends, Ste Cooper, Justin Winwood, Mark Hands, Martin Hughes, Scott Hales, Vinny Preece, Dave Starkey, Jonathan Nevill, Michael Watkins, Scott Herbert and Pete Rogers.

They are raising funds to help pay for specialist treatment for Pete's daughter Clara.

Clara Rodgers, aged two, suffered hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy when she was born which led to a lack of oxygen and blood going to her brain.

It meant Clara couldn’t breathe on her own due to her organs failing – with the girl also suffering a severe brain injury due to the condition.

The fundraiser will help send her for a specialist therapy at the Neurological and Physical Abilitation Centre.

So far almost £5,000 has been raised.

Mark Hands, aged 49, from Cannock, said: "We are a bunch of Wolves fans raising money for our friends little girl.

"Having completed our 21 mile walk around the football grounds of the West Midlands, we are now into the auction phase of Team Clara.

"It includes a Diogo Jota match worn signed football boot, a framed Joao Moutinho match worn shirt which was worn vs West Ham and presented to West Ham Utd after the game and two VIP tickets plus a meet and greet to see Olly Murs next summer donated by Love and Liquor in Codsall.

"C&S Home and Garden Maintenance donated the Jota boot and other auction items.

"West Bromwich Albion supporter, Chis Jebb, has kindly donated his Wolves football programme collection of more than 80 programmes going back to 1948 that we will also be auctioning.

"If you want to know more or make a bid drop me a direct message on Facebook.

"Lets get Clara to the USA!"