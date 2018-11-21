Menu

Bin lorry crew dumps burning load in lay-by near Oswestry

By Rob Smith | Published:

Bin collection crews had to dump their load in a lay-by after rubbish caught fire in the back of their lorry near Oswestry.

Picture credit @OsCops on Twitter

The refuse workers noticed the smouldering rubbish at about 8.30am yesterday and pulled over into a lay-by on the B5070 in St Martins, near Oswestry.

After emptying the contents of the lorry they called the fire service, and crews attended from Oswestry and Ellesmere.

Firefighters made sure the scene was safe, and another Shropshire Council bin lorry was sent for to collect the rubbish.

A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was unknown.

