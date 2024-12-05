Charlotte Dujardin ‘fully respects’ one-year ban over horse whipping controversy

Double individual Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin says she “fully respects” the decision to suspend her for one year following a horse whipping controversy, and revealed she was pregnant at the time the incident came to light.

Dujardin was provisionally suspended by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) on July 23 – the week that the Paris Olympics started – as it launched an investigation into a video from four years ago showing her making what she described as “an error of judgement” during a coaching session.

The FEI said on Thursday that Dujardin had admitted three charges, and that it had issued a one-year suspension backdated to July 23 and a 10,000 Swiss franc fine (£8,881).

Dujardin accepted the governing body’s ruling, while revealing she had been pregnant at the time the video came into the public domain.

In a statement to the PA news agency following the announcement of the FEI sanction, Dujardin said: “I fully respect the verdict issued by the FEI, released today.

“As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again. I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will forever aim to do better.

“This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time. To those of you who have sent messages, emails and tried to reach me to check in on how I am – thank you. Every kind word truly has made a difference, more than you’ll ever know.

“What I was unable to share at the time is that I am currently pregnant, with my baby due in February.

“This was planned well before the Olympics and something my partner Dean and I have been excited about for a long time.

“At the moment, the energy I have is focused on Dean and our daughter Isabella, and we are all very much looking forward to the arrival of our new family member.”