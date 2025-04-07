Scotland regain world curling title with tight victory over Switzerland

Scotland have won the men’s title at the World Curling Championships with a 5-4 victory over Switzerland.

Skip Bruce Mouat claimed a single in the final end as his rink regained the title they won in 2023. Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobbie Lammie and Hammy McMillan also won Olympic silver in Beijing in 2022.

Switzerland, skipped by Yannick Schwaller, took a single on the first end of a tight battle in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

It remained that way until the fifth end when Mouat, with the crucial final stone, knocked out two Swiss stones to claim a double.

Switzerland responded with a double of their own in the sixth end, Mouat bumping a Swiss stone out of the zone in the seventh to give Scotland a 4-3 advantage.

Schwaller levelled the score with a single in the eighth end after Scotland had five stones in the house, but he handed Mouat the final stone and he was able to blank the ninth to retain the advantage in the final end.

Faced with two scoring stones, Schwaller found the house with his final attempt to leave Switzerland lying one, but Mouat drew to the middle of the scoring zone with his final stone to spark Scottish celebrations.

Scotland had beaten defending champions 8-7 in the quarter-finals before booking their place in the final with a 7-4 win over hosts Canada.