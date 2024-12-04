Max Verstappen’s home race to end as Dutch GP removed from calendar after 2026

The Dutch Grand Prix will disappear from the Formula One calendar after the 2026 season.

A one-year extension to the current deal will see Circuit Zandvoort feature for the next two seasons but no longer.

A statement read: “After much consideration and discussion, the decision has been taken by the promoter not to remain on the calendar after 2026.”

Fans in the stands at Zandvoort create the Dutch flag (Tim Goode/PA)

The decision will be a blow to home favourite and world champion Max Verstappen, who has won the race three times since it returned to the calendar in 2021.

Previously, Zandvoort had been absent from Formula One for 35 years.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula One’s president and CEO, said: “I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years.

“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026.”