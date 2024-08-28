Jannik Sinner admits frosty locker room atmosphere after anti-doping controversy

World number one Jannik Sinner admits he has endured a frosty reception from fellow players at the US Open following his failed anti-doping tests controversy.

The Italian was playing his first match since he escaped a ban despite two failed tests earlier this year.

Sinner, who was cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal, has defended himself stoutly amid criticism he was shown favouritism with the speed in which his case was resolved.

It initially looked like the drama had taken its toll as American Mackenzie McDonald won the first set and then had a break of serve in the second, but Sinner assumed control and earned a 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2 first-round victory.

Sinner says he has been pleased by the reaction of the crowd, but that the locker room has been a bit cooler.

“I’m curious to see how the reaction of the fans has been, but it has been very positive,” he said.

“I was very glad how the support was, also playing against an American, it’s a little bit different.

“So I think a lot of positive things from today, and so let’s keep seeing what’s coming in the next round.

“There are some reaction from other players. I cannot really control what they think and what they talk.

“You know, that’s how everything went and how it was.

“I cannot control the players’ reaction, and if I have something to say to someone, I go there privately, because I’m this kind of person.

“But, look, overall, it has been not bad. So I’m happy about that.”

Former champion Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the second round with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3 win over Serbian Lajovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the highest seed to be knocked out after he lost to Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in four sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassiame, seeded 19th, also lost.