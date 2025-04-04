Sarina Wiegman lauds England after they ‘kept it simple’ in Belgium mauling

Sarina Wiegman praised her England team after they “kept it simple” in a 5-0 rout of Nations League opponents Belgium at Ashton Gate.

First-half goals from Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright underlined England’s control of the contest, and it could have been more but Alessia Russo twice hit the post.

Substitute Aggie Beever-Jones scored her maiden Lionesses goal after 67 minutes, with no let-up from England in all areas of the pitch, before Jess Park and Keira Walsh – for a first time in 83 international appearances – also found the target.

Millie Bright (centre) was on the scoresheet for England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Belgium had little answer to England’s movement and passing accuracy as the hosts made it seven points from a possible nine in Group A3 ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture in Leuven.

“The things we wanted to do for most of the game we did,” England boss Wiegman said.

“The subs came on and brought new energy. We got the dynamics in possession and we kept it simple and together. It looks very simple – but it’s not easy to do.”

Asked if she felt England were building momentum towards the Euros this summer after impressive victories against Spain and Belgium, Wiegman added: “Of course, winning helps.

“We are developing. We are getting closer to how we want to play against different opponents. It is really good to have that in front of us and see what options we have in this moment.

“We know a lot can change quickly, but I am just very happy with the win and how we showed up. It was nice with the fans, too, and how they showed up.”

A crowd of just over 23,000 brought a carnival atmosphere, but there were few smiles wider than Wiegman’s when Walsh struck two minutes from time.

“I was very happy for her because we want her to shoot more,” Wiegman said.

“She has a very good shot, and we want her to get higher up the pitch, which she did today.”

Wiegman added that the decision to take Lauren James off at half-time was based on not taking any risks after she had “a small moment on her leg”.

Chloe Kelly, meanwhile, will also miss the appointment with Belgium in Leuven on Tuesday after sitting out the first Group A3 encounter.

Kelly has a foot injury, and Wiegman added: “We expected it not to be too serious, but it is a short time until Tuesday, so we knew it would be tight.

“We assessed her again and realised it would be too early. Hopefully, it will not take too long.”