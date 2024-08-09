Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes heptathlon silver and her first Olympic medal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson laid it all on the line to secure heptathlon silver at the Stade de France for her first Olympic medal.

The Liverpudlian sat 121 points behind Belgian champion Nafissatou Thiam entering the final event, the 800 metres.

She faced a nearly impossible task, needing to beat Thiam by more than eight seconds to surpass her main rival.

Johnson-Thompson clocked a personal best 2:04.90, but it was not quite enough as she finished 36 points behind Thiam, who has now twice successfully defended her Olympic title.

Belgium’s Noor Vidts completed the podium.

Johnson-Thompson finished nearly six seconds ahead of the Olympic champion, and second-fastest overall behind the United States’ Anna Hall.

Nine of the top 11 finishers clocked personal bests, while Hall equalled her season’s best 2:04.39.

The fast-paced final followed rainfall over the Stade de France, and in a moment of added drama Thiam at one point appeared to slip, but remained on her feet to finish ninth in 2:10.62.

A maiden medal has been a long time coming for Johnson-Thompson, who finished 13th on Olympic debut at London 2012, then sixth at the Rio 2016 Games.

The 31-year-old was then forced to pull out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after sustaining a calf injury in the 200 metres.