Olympics day six: Andy Murray’s career comes to end and rowers earn three medals

Andy Murray’s historic career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

It also looks like the end of the road for another Olympic great, Helen Glover, in rowing after she won silver as part of the women’s four.

Britain’s three medals all came at the rowing lake, with Joe Clarke suffering disappointment after he could only finish fifth in the canoe slalom K1 final.

Murray bows out

An emotional Andy Murray waves to Court Suzanne Lenglen (Andy Wong/AP)

Andy Murray had hoped to end his career with a fourth Olympic medal but his men’s doubles campaign with Dan Evans ended in the quarter-finals.

The pair, who had saved seven match points in the first two rounds, were beaten 6-2 6-4 by American third seeds Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

“I’m happy,”said Murray. “It’s been a good run here, brilliant final tournament. Obviously it’s not the perfect ending, it would’ve been amazing to have won a medal and we gave it a good go but I feel good.”

Glover denied golden moment

Helen Glover with husband Steve Backshall and their three children (John Walton/PA)

Helen Glover hinted her glittering rowing career is over after being denied a third Olympic title in the women’s four.

The mother-of-three, Rebecca Shorten, Esme Booth and Sam Redgrave were pipped to gold by the Netherlands by only 0.18 seconds. “Right now I just want to spend time with my family and enjoy being mum,” said 38-year-old Glover.

Fellow mum Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne claimed a bronze alongside Becky Wilde in the women’s double sculls, while the men’s four also finished third.

Boxing hits the headlines

Imane Khelif, right, stands over Angela Carini (John Locher/AP)

The biggest controversy of the Games so far occurred in the women’s boxing, when Angela Carini’s bout against Algerian Imane Khelif was abandoned after only 46 seconds.

Khelif was one of two athletes cleared to compete after being disqualified from last year’s Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi for failing to meet the necessary gender eligibility criteria.

Khelif landed a punch into Carini’s face, with the Italian saying afterwards that she had “never felt a punch like this”.

Biles back on top

Simone Biles with her gold medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Simone Biles underscored her status as the greatest gymnast of all time by reclaiming the all-around women’s crown.

The great American secured her sixth Olympic gold medal in style after bowing out early in Tokyo following an attack of the ‘twisties’.

Biles’ closed the show with a soaring floor routine that confirmed her second gold in Paris by more than a point over her nearest rival, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

Bryony goes for gold

There are several other strong gold medal chances for Britain, led by lightweight double sculls pair Emily Craig and Imogen Grant on the rowing lake.

Beth Shriever will aim to successfully defend her women’s BMX title, with Kye Whyte in the men’s competition, while swimmer Duncan Scott in the men’s 200 metres medley final and Emma Wilson in windsurfing will also have high hopes.

The athletics action gets under way at the Stade de France, with Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr among the British stars in action.

Picture of the Day

USA’s Sunisa Lee performs on the balance beam (Mike Egerton/PA)

What medals did Team GB win on day six?

Gold

None

Silver

Helen Glover, Rebecca Shorten, Esme Booth and Sam Redgrave – rowing, women’s four

Bronze

Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne – rowing, women’s doubles sculls

Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson – rowing, men’s four