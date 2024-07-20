Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope share another century stand for England

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope shared their second century partnership of the match as England bounced back from a frustrating third morning against the West Indies to move ahead at Trent Bridge.

The tourists made life hard for the English attack as a last-wicket stand of 71 between Josh Da Silva and number 11 Shamar Joseph gave them an unlikely first-innings lead of 41.

England then lost opener Zak Crawley in the softest possible fashion, run out for four at the non-striker’s end after Duckett’s straight drive flicked Jayden Seales’ fingertips and cannoned into the stumps.

But, just as they had done on day one, Duckett and Pope turned the pressure right back on the West Indies attack as they carried the hosts to 116 for one.

Duckett, who sprinted to 71 first time around, was unbeaten on 61 from just 68 deliveries and Pope followed up Thursday’s hundred with a knock of 48no.

The pair put on 105 off 112 in their previous stand and were going even better with an unbroken 108 at the tea interval.