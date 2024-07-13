Joe Root: Gus Atkinson display shows future is bright after James Anderson exit

Joe Root believes the emergence of Gus Atkinson can help England get over the loss of “our greatest ever bowler” and put them on track for Ashes success.

After an emotional farewell week for James Anderson at Lord’s, attention begins to move from the record-breaking seamer’s lap of honour to a future without the man who has led the attack for two decades.

And Atkinson’s remarkable debut against the West Indies, besting Anderson’s career-best figures with 12 for 106 at the first time of asking, has made the transition look a little more palatable.

Joe Root (left) has hailed the retiring James Anderson as England’s best ever bowler (Mike Egerton/PA)

Root has more reason than most to crave a first series win over Australia since 2015, having failed to secure the urn in three attempts as captain – including a Covid-era tour he now believes should not have taken place – and he sees Atkinson as a key part of the recipe England are putting together.

“I think the future does look very bright in the bowling department. We’ve lost our greatest ever bowler but for Gus to come in and do that shows a lot about where we are as a team. We are moving in the right direction,” he said.

“I think as a player (the Ashes) is the series that you’re always looking forward to, they’re the ones you’re always building towards.

“When teams have gone out there, what they need for those conditions is someone like Gus that can bowl in the late 80mphs, early 90mphs, and still move the ball around and make things happen at high pace.

Atkinson made his mark on Test debut (Steven Paston/PA)

“It was great to see him come in and do that on such a slow wicket here.

“We’ve seen it in spurts in county cricket and in practice you can see what talent he has and what ability he’s got. So for him to just transfer that straight away onto this stage, it’s just fantastic to see.”

Regardless of exciting new arrivals, England are unlikely to underestimate just how hard it will be to win Down Under in 2025/26.

They have not won a single Test in 15 attempts across their last three tours but Root believes their previous visit under his leadership in 2021/22 was undermined by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“Arguably we shouldn’t have gone last time should we, in retrospect,” he said.

“Thinking of Covid, it was about keeping the lights on last time we went. We did what we thought was the right thing at the time but it’s a new opportunity for us. We’ll be in a completely different place going in next time.”

England hope Anderson will still be involved by then, having been welcomed immediately into a mentoring role that starts on Tuesday in the second West Indies Test at Trent Bridge.

The position only covers the summer as it stands but a more permanent arrangement as bowling coach is being openly discussed. And Root cannot imagine a better candidate.

“All I’ve ever known for England is playing alongside Jimmy. I’ll terribly miss playing alongside him but the fact that he’ll be around for the summer will be great for the young bowlers coming through,” he said.

“You can’t buy that experience, can you? No fast bowler has played that amount of Test matches, taken that amount of wickets.

“So for young guys coming in, someone like Gus or the likes of Dillon Pennington and Matthew Potts, to have that knowledge to bounce off, it’s invaluable really.

“To have that right in the palm of your hand and to learn from it…you couldn’t ask for any more.”

Anderson is not the only source of experience on hand for the young seamers, with Mark Wood added to the squad. The 34-year-old was rested at Lord’s following his return from last month’s T20 World Cup but fills the spot vacated by Anderson.

He has not played red-ball cricket since the final Test against India in March but could compete with Chris Woakes for the role of senior bowler after Atkinson hassled the tourists with his pace in London.

Wood is even quicker and may be an attractive option as England look to seal the series.