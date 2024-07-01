Telford archery starlet Penny Healey secures Olympics spot

The 19-year-old from Telford has been making waves in the sport over the last couple of years with European titles and world No.1 status while in her teens.

Healey makes up part of Team GB's three-song women's squad along with a fellow debutant, Leicester's Megan Havers, who is just 16.

Completing the squad is the experienced head of Bryony Pitman. The West Sussex archer competed at Tokyo 2020.

Recurve archer Healey, who is based at Lilleshall's HQ, enjoyed a stunning 2023 as she shot through the world rankings thanks to some remarkable performances.

She won individual gold at stage one of the Archery World Cup in Turkey to claim number one status before an individual and team gold at the European Games in Poland last June. She was also a nominee for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Archery GB performance director Tom Duggan said: “Both the teams have been building towards the Games and showed the levels they are capable of last week at the final qualification tournament in Turkey and we are looking forward to seeing them perform to their potential in Paris.”

The three-man squad that completes Team GB consists of Tom Hall and debutants Conor Hall and Alex Wise.

The events run from July 25 to August 4 for five medal events, the men's and women's singles, team events and mixed team event.