French Open day 15: Carlos Alcaraz wins five-set thriller to seal maiden title
The 21-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in four hours and 19 dramatic minutes to win his third grand slam crown.
Carlos Alcaraz won a first French Open title after a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 15 at Roland Garros.
Picture of the day
Quote of the day
Tweet of the day
Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! #Vamos
Stat of the day
Alcaraz is already tied with Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka on three grand slam titles, aged just 21.