Kyren Wilson: 5 things about new world snooker champion

Kyren Wilson was crowned world snooker champion with an 18-14 win over qualifier Jak Jones at the Crucible on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things you may not have known about the 32-year-old from Kettering.

Young talent

Wilson played former world champion Peter Ebdon in a charity pool match at age of six. After clearing the balls from Ebdon’s break-off, Ebdon told Wilson’s parents that he had the talent for a career in snooker.

Early setback

Kyren Wilson in action at the Crucible in 2014 (Tim Goode/PA)

Wilson’s first stint on the World Snooker Tour lasted just one year before he lost his place after failing to win a main-draw match. He had to wait three years before returning to the professional game, but claimed a win over Jones at Q School in 2011.

Breakthrough

Wilson won his first ranking title in 2015 when he fought through three rounds of qualifying before winning the Shanghai Masters. Then ranked 54th in the world, Wilson’s 9-8 victory over Judd Trump made him the lowest-ranked player to win a ranking title in 10 years.

Chelsea fan

Wilson is a Chelsea supporter and says a message he received from former Blues star Gianfranco Zola during one of his World Championship campaigns – which he has framed in his house – is a prized possession.

Darting pal

Wilson is friends with fellow Kettering native, darts player Ricky Evans (John Walton/PA)

Wilson is close friends with darts star and fellow Kettering native ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans, the fastest player on the PDC Tour. Evans, who reached the semi-final of the UK Open this season, is known for his flamboyant outfits and walk-on music. Asked to compare their respective talents, Wilson admitted: “He’s a better dancer than me.”