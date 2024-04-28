Arsenal withstand Tottenham’s second-half fightback to boost title hopes

Arsenal were able to weather a grandstand finish to move a step closer to a first Premier League title in 20 years with a potentially season-defining 3-2 victory at rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners held a one-point lead over Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s clash but all eyes were on whether Mikel Arteta’s men could pass this latest stern test and they did to remain at the summit going into May.

A Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal gave Arsenal the perfect start after 15 minutes and not long after Micky van de Ven had seen an effort ruled out for offside, Bukayo Saka made it 2-0.

Saka’s classy 27th-minute finish after a slick counter-attack put the visitors in cruise control and when Kai Havertz continued his great form with a 13th goal of the season from another set-piece, the Gunners were in dreamland.

Tottenham produced a stirring second-half response, albeit after being given a helping hand by their bitter rivals after goalkeeper David Raya chipped straight to Cristian Romero, who reduced the deficit with 26 minutes left.

When Declan Rice fouled Ben Davies inside the area and Heung-min Son fired home with three minutes left it set up a dramatic finale, but Arsenal held on to claim a crucial win from their 35th league match of the season.