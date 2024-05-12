Rob Cross hits back after Luke Humphries nine-darter to win on European Tour

Rob Cross won five of the last six legs to earn an 8-6 victory in the final of the NEO.bet Baltic Sea Darts Open over Luke Humphries, who hit a nine-darter in Kiel.

Cross rallied from 5-3 down against world champion Humphries to earn a 8-6 triumph and get his hands on the trophy and a £30,000 prize.

Both players threw five 180’s each and averaged over 104 in a high-quality contest.

Humphries looked like he was going to go on and claim a seventh European Tour title when he moved 5-3 ahead with an sensational nine-darter.

That was not enough to deny Cross, though, as he broke back in the very next leg and dropped just one more leg in the match to ensure victory at the Wunderino Arena.