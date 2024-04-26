5 key players that inspired Leicester to immediate return to Premier League

Leicester are back in the Premier League after they sealed Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion.

It has been a brilliant season for the Foxes under Enzo Maresca, even if they threatened to make a mess of it in the last few months.

Here, the PA news agency charts five key players in their memorable campaign.

Abdul Fatawu

The Ghana winger has made a big impact during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon. He has scored six goals from the wing, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 mauling of Southampton and has provided 12 assists.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Jannik Vestergaard

Jannik Vestergaard has been the rick of the Leicester defence (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vestergaard has been the rock of the Leicester defence that has been, for the most part, so solid. The Foxes have less than a goal a game throughout the season and the Denmark international’s composure and class has been a key reason.

Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi’s form in the first half of the season was a big reason why Leicester looked like they were going to run away with the league. It dropped off after January but a tally of 12 goals and six assists still represents an impressive return.

Mads Hermansen

Mads Hermansen has been reliable in between the posts (Mike Egerton/PA)

There is a tradition of Denmark goalkeeper at Leicester and Hermansen has lived up to the billing. The 23-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets, making 114 saves along the way. He has provided reliablity with his hands and his feet.