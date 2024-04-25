Luke Littler overcomes jeers of Liverpool crowd to beat Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler overcame a hostile reception in Liverpool to beat Gerwyn Price and make it through to another Premier League semi-final.

The 17-year-old has been a fans’ favourite since bursting onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas but his antics on social media have not been well received on Merseyside.

Littler is an avid Manchester United fan and has enjoyed goading Liverpool in recent weeks as their quadruple hopes have crumbled.

He was jeered onto stage at the M&S Bank Arena in unprecedented scenes for Littler, but took it in good spirit, reminding fans of the score in Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby.

Littler was also booed at the oche but let his darts do the talking against Price in a 6-4 win.

He showed a tough mentality to hold in the opening leg, when the fans were baiting the most, and crucially broke Price’s throw in the sixth leg.

He booked a 10th semi-final appearance in 13 nights with a 92 checkout as he eyes a third nightly victory and book himself a place in the play-offs at the O2 in London.