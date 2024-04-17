Steve Evans returns to Rotherham following Leam Richardson sacking

Rotherham have appointed Steve Evans for a second spell in charge after sacking Leam Richardson.

Richardson left the Millers on Wednesday morning after losing 18 of his 24 games in charge, overseeing relegation to Sky Bet League One, with Stevenage manager Evans swiftly named as his replacement a few hours later on a three-year deal.

Evans previously managed at the New York Stadium between 2012 and 2015, when he guided the club from League Two to Championship safety.

He leaves Stevenage having also taken them from the bottom of League Two to sitting just outside of the League One play-offs.

Evans’ returns sees a change in structure, with director of football Rob Scott reverting to head of recruitment and the Scot coming in as manager rather than head coach.

Chairman Tony Stewart said: “On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United, I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Steve Evans and Paul Raynor back to the football club.

“Leam and Rob’s (Kelly, assistant manager) departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

Evans famously turned up to a game in a sombrero after guiding Rotherham to Championship safety (Richard Sellers/PA)

“In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals that understand the Rotherham United ‘DNA’ and know what it takes to build a successful team. They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own.

“Finally, I would like to place on record my thanks to Leam Richardson and Rob Kelly for their efforts and it goes without saying that they leave with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United.”

The former Wigan boss took over from Matt Taylor in December but endured a miserable time at the New York Stadium.

His appointment was with a view to rebuilding the club in the third tier but he has not made it until the end of the season, with his assistant Kelly also leaving with immediate effect.