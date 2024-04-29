The key players who inspired Leicester to Championship title

Leicester secured the Sky Bet Championship title after a 3-0 win at Preston on Monday night.

Enzo Maresca’s side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign – even if they had threatened to make a mess of it over the run-in before eventually clinching automatic promotion back to the Premier League with two games left to play.

Here, the PA news agency charts five key players in their memorable campaign.

Abdul Fatawu

The Ghana winger has made a big impact during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon. He has scored seven goals from the wing – including a hat-trick in the 5-0 mauling of Southampton – and has provided 13 assists.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall



The midfielder is likely to win the club’s player of the year after proving he is far too good for the Championship. The Foxes youth product has scored an impressive 12 goals and set up another 15 and has featured in every game.

Jannik Vestergaard

Jannik Vestergaard has been the rick of the Leicester defence (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vestergaard has been the rock of the Leicester defence that has been, for the most part, so solid. The Foxes have conceded less than a goal a game throughout the season and the Denmark international’s composure and class has been a key reason.

Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi’s form in the first half of the season was a big reason why Leicester looked like they were going to run away with the league. It dropped off after January, but a tally of 13 goals and six assists still represents an impressive return.

Mads Hermansen

Mads Hermansen has been reliable in between the posts (Mike Egerton/PA)

There is a tradition of Denmark goalkeepers at Leicester and Hermansen has lived up to the billing. The 23-year-old has kept 14 clean sheets along the way, providing reliability with his hands and his feet.