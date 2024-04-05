Dane Paterson steals the show for Nottinghamshire on opening day against Essex

Dean Elgar and Jordan Cox made eye-catching debuts for Essex but it was Elgar’s fellow South African Dane Paterson who stole the show for Nottinghamshire on the opening day of the Vitality County Championship season at Trent Bridge.

Opener Elgar, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, looked more than capable of filling the void left by Sir Alastair Cook, defying typical opening-day conditions with a classy 80.

He shared a 112-run third-wicket partnership with the talented former Kent batter Cox, who went on to make 84, but Paterson powered a Nottinghamshire fightback by taking five for 49 with his wily medium pace.

Paterson bowled Elgar with one of several outstanding deliveries as Essex, runners-up in Division One last season, slipped from 170 for two to 176 for five before closing on 244 for nine from 77 overs, with time having been lost to a wet outfield at the start and bad light in the evening.

Kashif Ali scored an accomplished maiden century as Worcestershire made a solid 316 for seven against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Kashif struck 110 (188 balls) and Gareth Roderick added 68 (163) as the visitors returned to Division One with a strong day’s work following promotion last year.

Seamer George Hill claimed three key wickets, including Australian opener Marcus Harris for 56, as Yorkshire had the better of a shortened opening day against Leicestershire at Headingley.

Heavy overnight rain meant a wet outfield and a delayed start until 3.40pm, with Division Two title favourites Yorkshire opting to bowl upon winning the toss.

The Foxes, led by fringe Test left-hander Harris, started brightly as they reached 89 for one. But skilful Hill set about changing the course of proceedings and left the close-of-play score at 164 for five from 46 overs.

Sam Northeast became the summer’s first centurion in Glamorgan’s Division Two clash with hosts Middlesex at Lord’s.

Northeast was in the runs for Glamorgan (John Walton/PA)

The Glamorgan skipper passed the landmark for the 30th time in his career, sharing century stands with Billy Root, 67, and Kiran Carlson, 77, and finishing unbeaten on 186 as the Welsh county reached 370 for three by the close.

Northamptonshire had the better of the half day’s play that was possible against Sussex as their batters battled hard and reached 95 for two when bad light – with no option for floodlights – drove the players from the field just after 6pm.

There was no play possible in the Division One games between Durham and Hampshire, Kent and Somerset and Lancashire and Surrey because of the wet weather.

In Division Two Derbyshire versus Gloucestershire was also wiped out.