Anthony Joshua stops Francis Ngannou in the second round in Riyadh

Anthony Joshua eased to a second-round knockout win against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in just the UFC champion’s second professional match.

Joshua floored his opponent in the first round with a right hand to the chin then again early in the second with a right-left hook combination.

Ngannou got to his feet but was quickly put back down by a strong right hand, after which the referee put a stop to the contest.

The 37-year-old, who performed well in losing narrowly on points to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in what had been his only previous fight, started brightly again in Riyadh, holding his own well for much of the first round.

He was put on the canvas by Joshua with about a minute to go in the round, beating the count at nine and making it back to his feet to see out the final 40 seconds.

However, when he was knocked down again in the second round there appeared to be little chance of Ngannou continuing, and after struggling back up he was quickly knocked out by a big right hand to put an end to the contest in Joshua’s favour.

Ngannou required oxygen in the ring as he was attended to by medics in the immediate aftermath, before recovering to leave the ring unaided.

For Joshua it is now four wins in a row as he put himself in prime position to meet the winner of the May 18 fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.