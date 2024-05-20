The sporting weekend in pictures
Manchester City won the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp said goodbye to Liverpool and Tyson Fury was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk.
Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for an unprecedented fourth successive time following their 3-1 victory over West Ham and Jurgen Klopp brought an end to his time at Anfield with a win over Wolves.
Tyson Fury was handed his first career loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia while Max Verstappen came out on top in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.