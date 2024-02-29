Matthew Potts targeting England recall after ‘massive step forward’ with Lions

Matthew Potts is ready to press his claims for a Test recall this summer after a starring role for England Lions in India saw the seamer take “a massive step forward”.

The Durham bowler missed out on the senior tour, which concludes in Dharamsala next week with the tourists 3-1 down, but grabbed his opportunity with England’s second string with both hands.

In three four-day matches against India A, Potts was the most prolific wicket-taker from either side, claiming 20 scalps at an average of 16.95, including back-to-back six-fors.

With all six of his Tests caps coming on home soil, Potts believes the experience has already made him a better player and hopes it can provide a springboard for the next phase of his international career.

“Of course I was disappointed not to get in the 16 for India, anyone in my position would be, but I’ve used the chance to learn with the Lions,” he told the PA news agency.

“It was nice to put some performances together out there on pitches that weren’t offering me too much. It’s been a case of proving to myself, and hopefully showing the selectors, that I’m heading in the right direction.

“It was a massive step forward for me in my journey as a cricketer, because I want to be a rounded bowler – not just someone who is useful in England. It was good, hard cricket and big learning experience.

Matthew Potts has played six Tests for England (John Walton/PA)

“You’ve got to work slightly harder out there because of the temperatures and the pitches but that’s to be expected; if you find it easy then you’re doing it wrong because you’re not learning.

“I’ve built up some knowledge and some wisdom out there and if there’s a slot open (with England) know I can be effective. There will be spots available to compete for this summer and I have an eye on that. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, nudging my name forward, see what happens.”

Potts, who was handed a two-year central contract in October, is now planning to throw himself into pre-season with promoted Durham after two prolific campaigns in Division Two.

With Stuart Broad now retired, Ollie Robinson’s status uncertain after a disappointing return to the side in Ranchi and Gus Atkinson so far untried at Test level, there is a route opening for a 25-year-old with 23 Test wickets at 29.26 and the likes of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli among his victims.

“I leave selection to selectors, they pick the best squads they can to do the job, and I can only control my end and put in performances,” he said.

“When you’re not selected you try and glean as much information as you can and work out where you can get better. Look at Jimmy Anderson, 41 and still working, still getting better.

“I didn’t change too much in India but I worked on different methods of dismissal. There were very few outside edges so I was looking for lbws and bowled, trying to hit the stumps a bit more often, and that’s another string to my bow.

“I want to get out there bowling, taking wickets and winning games of cricket for Durham. That’s what got me into the England team in the first place.”