From Milan to Los Angeles – Olivier Giroud set for MLS stint

Olivier Giroud will join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC after leaving AC Milan at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old had announced on Monday he was set to end his three-campaign spell at the San Siro, having scored 14 goals in 33 Serie A games so far this term.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker joined Milan from the Blues in July 2021 and helped the club win their first league title in 11 years in his debut campaign before reaching the Champions League semi-finals the following season.

France’s all-time top scorer will join up with veteran Les Bleus goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at LAFC, having won the World Cup together in 2018.

“I am delighted and excited to join LAFC,” Giroud said on the MLS club’s website.

“I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles and to play in front of the 3252 and all of the incredible fans.”

Olivier Giroud is France’s all-time leading goalscorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said: “Olivier has a clear hunger to win, which he has done consistently throughout his club and international career.

“His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club, therefore we believe Olivier will be a great addition as we continue in our pursuit of more trophies.”

Milan have two games to go this term, travelling to Torino on Saturday before Giroud will get the chance to make his farewell appearance at the San Siro against Salernitana.