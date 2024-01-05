Bobby De Cordova-Reid stunner sees Fulham beat Rotherham in FA Cup

A Bobby De Cordova-Reid stunner saw Fulham beat Rotherham 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.

The Jamaica international capitalised on a mistake and scored his second in as many games after Sunday’s winner during Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Victory for Marco Silva’s men has kept them in both cup competitions ahead of Fulham’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool later this month.

A cagey first few minutes in west London saw Andreas Pereira showcase his quick feet before his driven shot cannoned off a defender. Fulham appealed for a handball but referee Simon Hooper waved them away and a corner was given.

Rotherham had little to show for their efforts, and their low defensive line invited pressure in the 20th minute.

Fulham’s De Cordova-Reid threatened with a cross and the Cottagers’ Championship opponents were fortunate to not go a goal down from the following corner when Rodrigo Muniz’s effort was blocked.

De Cordova-Reid opened the scoring in spectacular fashion after 24 minutes.

Rotherham’s attempt to play the ball out from the back ran into trouble when Harry Wilson’s press forced a turnover and De Cordova-Reid’s long-range effort flew past Viktor Johansson into the top left corner.

A lethargic Rotherham rarely ventured into Fulham’s territory but Jordan Hugill’s offside goal from a Tom Eaves cross added to their frustrations.

Fulham nearly doubled their lead in the 42nd minute but Pereira was denied by a post.

Right-back Kenny Tete marauded forward and delivered a dangerous cross to the unmarked Pereira, who struck the ball into the ground before it cannoned off a post and into the path of Harrison Reed, whose close-range shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Fulham continued to be lively after the break. The dangerous Tete surged forward and his drilled cross caused Rotherham keeper Johansson to fumble the ball. The Swedish international’s blushes were saved when he made a stop from six yards out.

The hosts slowed the game down and dominated the ball but the game burst into life through Issa Diop after 76 minutes.

The centre-back picked up the ball and cut through Rotherham’s midfield before a neat combination with Timothy Castagne saw the towering defender’s first-time strike narrowly miss the target.

Fulham countered from a corner during five added minutes but Carlos Vinicius’ shot was saved after Willian squared it to him.