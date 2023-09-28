Notification Settings

Football rumours: Real Madrid, Chelsea and Saudi clubs eye Victor Osimhen swoop

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Napoli player may push to leave Serie A side in January, with several clubs reportedly keen on the 24-year-old striker.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Napoli's Victor Osimhen

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports that Real Madrid, Chelsea and Saudi Arabian clubs are spearheading a pursuit for Victor Osimhen, with the possibility of the 24-year-old striker pushing to leave Serie A side Napoli in January.

Staying in Italy, the BBC reports that Roma could look to make a move for Tottenham’s Eric Dier in January. The 29-year-old England international has yet to feature for Spurs this season and is out  of contract next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham’s Eric Dier could be on the move (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United will open contract talks with Hannibal Mejbri to keep him at Old Trafford, according to the BBC, although Spanish side Sevillia are rumoured to have their sights set on the 20-year-old Tunisia midfielder.

Social media round-up

According to the Transfer News Live Twitter account, Barcelona has verbally agreed to a 35 million euro (£30m) fee with Manchester City to see Joao Cancelo‘s loan turned into a permanent move.

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: The i reports that the soured relationship between the England winger and  Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may be beyond repair.

Manchester United v Everton – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea: Italian football site Calciomercato reckons the Blues are on the hunt for a new left-back, and the Stamford Bridge club apparently have their eyes set on Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez as their first stops in the January transfer window.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

