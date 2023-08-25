Ange Postecoglou keen to trim Tottenham squad after James Maddison fitness boost

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham are set to have James Maddison fit for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, but head coach Ange Postecoglou has fired a warning to the players on the fringes of his bloated squad.

Maddison trained for the first time this week on Friday after he sat out a number of sessions with a sore ankle sustained during last weekend’s impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Spurs have handed minutes to 18 members of their squad during the opening two Premier League games of the season but face a busy final week of the summer transfer window, with outgoings a priority for the club.

Offers will be listened to for former captain Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele while Davinson Sanchez, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil could exit if the right bid comes in.

Alfie Devine has joined League One side Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Go well, Alfie! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25, 2023

Youngsters Alfie Devine and Troy Parrott have departed on loan to Port Vale and Excelsior Rotterdam respectively during the past 24 hours, but Tottenham still have 31 players aged 21 or over and will need to submit a list of 25 to the Premier League on September 13.

“At the moment you can see by doing the maths, we have got too many players,” Postecoglou said.

“In terms of when we submit our final list, there will be guys here who won’t be on that list if nothing changes so I am pretty sure that will change.

“From now until the end of the window I am sure there will be some movement.”

Postecoglou was asked specifically if Lloris could remain at the club despite the Frenchman stating back in June his desire for a new challenge.

Hugo Lloris appears surplus to requirements at Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Australian did not completely rule it out but referenced the fact Guglielmo Vicario is his number one and Fraser Forster will be his back-up goalkeeper.

He added: “You can’t just have any number of players you want. There is a list and it is unlikely we will have three goalkeepers on our final Premier League list.”

Spurs look set to be boosted by Maddison’s presence for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Bournemouth despite fears of a potential injury lay-off.

The summer signing left Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and in a protective boot last Saturday night after he took a blow to his ankle during a challenge with Manchester United’s Antony in the second-half.

Ange provides an update on James Maddison ahead of our trip to Bournemouth ?️ Watch in full on SPURSPLAY ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25, 2023

But Postecoglou said: “Madders trained today unrestricted. We’ll see how he pulls up but at this stage it looks like he will be available. We’ll assess how he feels but, yeah, he trained.

“I think it was the incident when (Cristian) Romero got brought down. He had a shot and it was a block-tackle. His ankle was a bit sore after that but the medical team looked after him.

“There was no real push to have him available. It was down to him.

“People would have seen him in a moon boot but it was more precautionary. He has felt good and probably could have trained yesterday.