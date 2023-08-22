On this day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000m World Championship gold in Beijing

Mo Farah celebrates

Mo Farah put a summer of speculation behind him to make it half a dozen global titles as he again proved unbeatable over 10,000 metres at the World Championships in Beijing, on this day in 2015.

Farah was ruthlessly focused amid all the off-track distractions as he burst away from the twin Kenyan challenge of Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Paul Tanui down the home straight.

The 32-year-old has endured a tumultuous year, caught up in the doping allegations surrounding his coach Alberto Salazaar, but had not lost his aura of invincibility on it as he came home in 27 minutes 01.13 seconds.

Mo Farah took over the Kenyan duo on the home straight (Adam Day/PA)

The double Olympic champion was back at the Bird’s Nest stadium, the scene of the biggest disappointment of his career when he failed to make the final of the 2008 Olympics.

Farah’s victory on this occasion meant he continued his Games and World Championships winning streak since his second-placed finish at Daegu, South Korea in 2011.

Farah was in a pack of five, well clear of the field for most of the race, also including American Galen Rupp, his training partner at the Nike Oregon Project in Portland, and, ominously, three Kenyan team-mates.

Farah kicked to the front with a lap to go and, although the Kenyans tried to respond, they simply could not match his finishing speed as the Briton came home with more than half a second to spare.

Here's some #MondayMotivation from 10,000m WORLD CHAMPION @mo_farah. What are you doing today to reach your goals? pic.twitter.com/2AgJG6WjWv — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 24, 2015

The double Olympic champion has admitted his name has been dragged through the mud over his links to Salazar- although he himself had been accused of no wrongdoing – and this win was the ideal way to answer his critics.

“I want to keep doing what I’m doing and serve my country and win as many medals as I can,” Farah told the BBC.

“I want to be remembered as someone who did something for their country.

“It’s been good to have so many people behind me on Instagram and Twitter, sending me messages.

“It’s a great atmosphere. It’s important I started the team well. I’m one of the oldest. So hopefully people look at that and say ‘I can do it’.”

Victory meant he had won 10,000m gold at every Olympics and World Championships at since 2011 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Farah feared a last-lap stumble had killed his hopes of victory, but branded the challenge the toughest of his career.

He added: “The last lap, that was close. At one point, I honestly thought I was gone as I stumbled and I was thinking,

‘Not 24 laps into it, the last lap’.