Manchester United signing a ‘very good player’ in Rasmus Hojlund

Christian Eriksen has been impressed by compatriot Rasmus Hojlund’s development over the last year and believes Manchester United are signing a “very good player”.

After sealing deals for midfielder Mason Mount and adventurous goalkeeper Andre Onana, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils increased their focus on signing a new striker.

United have been regularly linked to Tottenham sharpshooter Harry Kane but ended up moving for up-and-coming Atalanta frontman Hojlund.

The clubs have agreed a deal in principle worth £64 million plus a further £8 million in potential add-ons for the highly-rated 20-year-old striker, who has impressed Denmark team-mate Eriksen.

Northern Ireland’s Alistair McCann (left) and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen (PA)

“What’s he like? He’s a strong number nine,” the United midfielder told the PA news agency.

“He’s developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year’s time, so, yeah, he’s a very good player.”

Put to Eriksen that Hojlund had gone under the radar for many until the recent transfer talk, he said: “I suppose we don’t get enough media attention in Denmark that’s why, so people outside Denmark don’t know enough.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s a good player. Like I said, he’s developed, turning into just a nine, which he’s played for the national team.

“I have to be honest I haven’t seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he’s a good player.”

Hojlund played for FC Copenhagen and Austrian side Sturm Graz before joining Atalanta last summer, scoring nine goals in Serie A as well as six in as many appearances for Denmark.

Asked if the striker had engaged with him about what United was like, Eriksen said: “Not recently.

“I spoke to him when we were with the national team last time.

“But of course, I’ve said a lot of good stuff – and also said some bad stuff – but in the end it’s what’s going to happen.”

Eriksen was speaking after United ended their US tour with a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

Donyell Malen hit a brace after Diogo Dalot’s early stunner, with Antony levelling after half-time before Youssoufa Moukoko’s winner.

It was a disappointing end to United’s short tour, which began with a win in New Jersey against Arsenal last Saturday before continuing onto San Diego for a training camp and the youngsters’ loss to Wrexham.

Manchester United’s Mason Mount, top, attempts to drive around Borussia Dortmund’s Samuel Bamba (John Locher/AP)

United’s first team then lost to Real Madrid in Houston, returned to San Diego for training, before heading to Nevada and back to Manchester straight from Sunday’s friendly.

“I think that’s a nice way of saying it, as a taxing tour,” Eriksen said. “We’ve done a lot of travelling obviously but in the end that’s what pre-season is turning into, I think, for a lot of clubs.

“United are the same as a brand so of course the focus is on football but there’s a lot of travelling.”

Erik ten Hag’s side had already played friendlies in Oslo and Edinburgh before jetting off to the US and will round off pre-season preparations with a doubleheader this weekend.

United host Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday before taking on Athletic Bilbao the following day in Dublin as United looked for a better start to the Premier League than last season when they lost their two opening games.