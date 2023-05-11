On this day in 2013: Wigan celebrate FA Cup win with shock victory over Man City

Ben Watson (left) and Roberto Martinez lift the trophy

Wigan produced one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history when they beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley, on this day in 2013.

Ben Watson’s late header clinched a fairytale win for the Latics, who won their first major trophy just 35 years after becoming a Football League club.

Roberto Mancini’s big-spending City, who won the FA Cup in 2011, were overwhelming favourites having been crowned Premier League champions in 2012.

Wigan defied the odds to upset Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final (Dave Thompson/PA)

The Latics were in the Premier League’s bottom three and were given little chance after beating Bournemouth, Macclesfield, Huddersfield, Everton and Millwall to earn their chance of glory.

But manager Roberto Martinez said: “We all know Manchester City are the major favourites, and rightly so. But there are many examples of major upsets in the past. It can happen, but we will have to be perfect.”

In the event, it proved a perfect afternoon for Wigan’s on-loan Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Joel Robles, who saved from Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri and most notably denied Carlos Tevez with his legs to keep Mancini’s all-stars at bay.

? #OTD in 2013… ? #FACupFinal ? @LaticsOfficial 1-0 @ManCity ? Watson escaped Rodwell to glance a header past Hart and into the far corner. ? Wigan Athletic went on to claim the first major trophy in their 81-year history. pic.twitter.com/c19Glt4gw5 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 11, 2019

Having weathered a storm, the underdogs went close when Shaun Maloney’s free-kick hit the crossbar and they gained fresh impetus six minutes from time when City defender Pablo Zabaleta was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The decisive moment came in the final minute of normal time when Watson met Maloney’s corner at the near post and glanced a header over the helpless Joe Hart.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan, who had famously broken his leg while playing for Blackburn in the 1960 final, revealed afterwards he had envisioned the victory in a dream several weeks earlier.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan (right) savoured the moment after his club’s Wembley triumph (Dave Thompson/PA)

The then-76-year-old, who had led the team out, said: “I did predict all this and it was a fantastic dream.

“It was a lovely dream that night and it’s come true.”