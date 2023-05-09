On this day in 2013: David Moyes named as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd successor

David Moyes, pictured, was announced as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United in 2013 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United announced Everton manager David Moyes as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson on this day in 2013.

Following a couple of days of intense speculation and false starts, United confirmed Moyes was to leave the Toffees at the end of the 2012-13 season after signing a six-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Scot edged out Jose Mourinho to the coveted post and had the support of Ferguson, who had just spent almost 27 years in the United hotseat and remained on the board as a non-executive director.

Sir Alex Ferguson, left handpicked David Moyes as his successor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Outgoing chief executive David Gill claimed it was a “dream job” and Moyes, far from viewing it as the poisoned chalice some claimed, felt it represented an opportunity he simply could not turn down.

“I know how hard it will be to follow the best manager ever, but the opportunity to manage Manchester United isn’t something that comes around very often,” said Moyes.

“I am really looking forward to taking up the post next season.”

As it was obvious Moyes would get the job by lunchtime the day before, there was no surprise in the announcement but there was a frenzy beforehand which even included two messages posted on United’s official Facebook page that needed to be hastily taken down.

Moyes lasted just 10 months at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is a great honour to be asked to be the next manager of Manchester United,” added Moyes, who officially took up his post at United on July 1 after 11 seasons at Everton.

“I am delighted Sir Alex saw fit to recommend me for the job. I have great respect for everything he has done.”