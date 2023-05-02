England and Scotland drawn together in Women’s Nations League

England v Scotland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Group D – Stade de Nice

England and Scotland will meet in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The nations met at the 2019 World Cup in France when goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White gave England a 2-1 victory, with Claire Emslie replying for Scotland.

The Nations League draw in Nyon saw Netherlands and Belgium join European champions England and Scotland in League A1 .

England manager Sarina Wiegman will come up against her native Netherlands in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman will come up against her native country when the competition kicks off.

Wales were drawn in League A3 alongside Germany, Denmark and Iceland.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were paired in League B1 with Hungary and Albania.

The competition will be played in a similar format to the men’s Nations League with the 51 competing nations divided into two leagues of 16 and one of 19.

The four League A winners will progress to the finals, which will also act as Europe’s 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

There will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the start of qualifying matches for the 2025 European Championship.