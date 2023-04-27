Notification Settings

Becks in Paris, Trent initiative, Stones celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from April 27.

David Beckham (left) Trent Alexander-Arnold (centre) and John Stones

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

David Beckham saw the sights in Paris.

Trent Alexander-Arnold launched an initiative to support players released from clubs’ academies.

John Stones loved City’s win over Arsenal.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clashed over Manchester City’s treble pursuit.

Vincent Kompany reflected on Burnley’s incredible campaign.

Manchester United and Southampton were ready.

Andres Iniesta marked five years since his move from Barcelona to Japan.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had a blunt message for struggling Chelsea.

Snooker

The Rocket looked back at his Crucible exit.

Formula One

Williams turned the clock back.

F1 teams and drivers arrived in Baku for this weekend’s race action.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

