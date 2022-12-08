Notification Settings

Mark Wood replaces Liam Livingstone in England’s only change for the second Test

UK & international sports

Ollie Pope retains the wicketkeeper gloves ahead of specialist Ben Foakes.

Mark Wood has replaced the injured Liam Livingstone in England's only change for the second Test against Pakistan
England captain Ben Stokes has brought in Mark Wood for the injured Liam Livingstone for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Wood’s inclusion is the only change from the team which secured a famous final-session victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in the first Test.

Ollie Pope has retained the gloves in place of specialist wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

England v India – cinch Fourth Test – Day 1 – Kia Oval
Ollie Pope will keep the wicketkeeper gloves for England’s second Test against Pakistan in Multan (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Foakes was unwell and unable to play in the first Test, with Pope standing in for his Surrey team-mate.

Stokes has decided to retain Pope in the role in Multan.

