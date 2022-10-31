Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Patrice Evra wins Halloween and Gary Neville blanked – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Former Manchester United defender Evra dressed as Batman to celebrate.

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers – NFL London Games 2022 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers – NFL London Games 2022 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.

Football

Patrice Evra aka Batman.

Micah Richards wound up Gary Neville.

Marcus Rashford celebrated his landmark goal against West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes congratulated Rashford and wished him a happy birthday.

Jesse Marsch reflected on Leeds’ victory at Anfield.

Wales announced their official World Cup song.

Formula One

Sergio Perez’s dad wasn’t keen on wearing a sombrero.

Golf

The Dropkick Murphys hailed Seamus Power’s victory at the Bermuda Championship

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News