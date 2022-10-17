Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Henry Slade a surprise omission from England squad for autumn internationals

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Harlequins wing Cadan Murley features in a senior England squad for the first time.

Henry Slade
Henry Slade

Henry Slade has been left out of England’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series in a surprise omission by Eddie Jones.

Slade missed the summer tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for Exeter since the start of the season.

Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell are the recognised centres named in the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month.

Prop Kyle Sinckler is also back having sat out the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies because of a back issue.

Harlequins’ uncapped wing Cadan Murley features in a senior England squad for the first time.

England coach Jones said: “This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out.  We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad.

“The autumn internationals will be like a mini World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our pool fixtures at next year’s tournament.

“Then we’ll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and South Africa – all four games will be great tests for us.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News