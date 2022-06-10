EFL clubs allowed to make five substitutions from next season

English Football League clubs will be able to make five substitutions per match from next season

Clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes and make five substitutions in Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two matches from the 2022-23 season.

Teams were previously permitted to field three substitutes from seven nominated.

The EFL announced the increase following its annual general meeting on Friday, when clubs approved a number of regulation changes which will come into effect immediately.

As part of the new substitution rules, each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make changes during the fixture, plus an opportunity at half-time.