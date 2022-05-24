Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Following SW19 champion Ashleigh Barty’s decision to retire earlier this year, Pliskova is the player with the most points to lose.

Karolina Pliskova stands to lose ranking points
Karolina Pliskova stands to lose ranking points

Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova has branded the WTA’s decision to strip the tournament of its ranking points this year as “unfair”.

Following SW19 champion Ashleigh Barty’s decision to retire earlier this year, Pliskova is the player with the most points to lose.

Nevertheless the Czech, currently the world number eight, still intends to compete there.

“I think it’s super tough and unfair and bad decision,” she said. “But I suppose there’s not much you can do about it.

“I still want to go and compete there, that’s for sure, because I’m not playing because of the points, not even because of the money.

“I just, of course, I want to win and I want to succeed and I want to maybe get the trophy because I was quite close last year.”

Pliskova came from a set down to beat France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6 6-3 6-1 to reach the second round of the French Open.

There were more routine wins for third seed Paula Badosa, who beat wild card Fiona Ferro 6-2 6-0, and ninth seed Danielle Collins, a 6-0 6-4 winner against Viktoriya Tomova.

Former champions Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko also secured  victories while seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka needed three sets to beat France’s Chloe Paquet.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News