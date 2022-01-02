Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

On this day in 2014: Cardiff appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager

UK & international sportsPublished:

The ex-Manchester United forward had taken advice from former boss Sir Alex Ferguson about the job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he had received advice from Sir Alex Ferguson after being confirmed as the new Cardiff manager in place of Malky Mackay.

The then 40-year-old had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice from the outset, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.

Solskjaer said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and given me some good advice as he always does.

Soccer – Sky Bet Championship – Fulham v Cardiff City – Craven Cottage
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he had received advice from Sir Alex Ferguson (Phil Cole/PA)

“When you worked for him you could ask him for advice and I had a good conversation with him.”

Despite concerns over the influence of owner Vincent Tan, Solskjaer made it clear he has received assurances that he would be the main man when it came to football,

“I have had great chats with the owner and Mehmet and they have told me they want me to be in charge of the football and for me I do not need any more confirmation,” Solskjaer added.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Liverpool v Cardiff City – Anfield
Solskjaer replaced the departed Malky Mackay (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I go into this with my eyes open and I want the fans to be proud of us when we go on the pitch.

“I will only ask my players for 100 percent, which was hammered down to me with the gaffer and Roy Keane at Manchester United. We can forgive mistakes as long as we have a go and enjoy playing in the Premier League.

“I felt I needed to be back here and I want to stay for the long, long term.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News