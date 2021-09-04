Kadeena Cox misses out on medal in T38 400m

Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox finished fourth in the T38 400m

British star Kadeena Cox failed to repeat her exploits from Rio as a quest to once again win titles in two sports ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final in Tokyo.

Gold went to Germany’s Lindy Ave in a world-record time of one minute, with Russian Margarita Goncharova second and Colombian Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez claiming bronze.

Leeds-born Cox, who last week defended her C4-5 cycling time trial crown, was 1.16 seconds off the pace, crossing the line in a season’s best 1:01.16.

Kadeena Cox, left, lost her Paralympic record and the T38 400m title (John Walton/PA)

The 30-year-old will leave Japan with two golds, having also won the mixed C1-5 sprint on the bike, alongside Jaco Van Gass and Jody Cundy.

Ave’s winning time shaved 0.71secs off the Paralympic record Cox set in Brazil, while lowering the previous global best of Hungary’s Luca Ekler by 0.27secs.