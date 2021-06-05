Kirby stars as Adayar powers to Derby glory

UK & international sportsPublished:

Second win in premier Classic for Charlie Appleby.

Adam Kirby celebrates on top of Adayar
Adam Kirby celebrates on top of Adayar

Adayar sprang a 16-1 surprise as he came home a wide-margin winner of the Cazoo Derby under a jubilant Adam Kirby at Epsom.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and only ridden by Kirby after he lost the ride on John Leeper to Frankie Dettori, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel shot clear in the final furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar in 2018.

Richard Hannon’s Mojo Star, a 50-1 chance, ran a huge race to be four and a half lengths away in second, with the winner’s stablemate Hurricane Lane another three and a quarter lengths back in third.

