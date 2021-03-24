Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter given new football ban of six years and eight months

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been given a new ban of six years and eight months from football

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been given a new ban of six years and eight months from football, the world governing body has announced.

The ban has been imposed for multiple breaches of FIFA’s ethics code and comes into force when a current suspension ends in October, FIFA said.

The same length of suspension has also been imposed on the organisation’s former secretary general Jerome Valcke.

A statement from FIFA said: “The investigations into Messrs Blatter and Valcke covered various charges, in particular concerning bonus payments in relation to FIFA competitions that were paid to top FIFA management officials, various amendments and extensions of employment contracts, as well as reimbursement by FIFA of private legal costs in the case of Mr Valcke.”

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s ethics committee found Blatter, 85, in breach of rules concerning duty of loyalty, conflicts of interest and offering or accepting gifts or other benefits.

Valcke was found to have breached those same ethics code articles, plus abuse of position.

Blatter was initially banned for eight years in December 2015 over ethics breaches. That sanction was reduced to six years by FIFA’s appeals committee and upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Valcke’s original ban was 12 years, cut to 10 on appeal.