Defending champion Peter Wright knocked out of World Championship

Defending champion Peter Wright crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship in a shock third round defeat to Germany’s Gabriel Clemens.

Wright was paid to pay for a desperate series of missed doubles in the first three sets as Clemens became the first player from his country to book his place in the last 16.

Wright had appeared in little danger as he cruised through the opening set but Clemens clawed back to level and the champion began to look sluggish behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace.

Gabriel Clemens produced a stunning win over Peter Wright (Adam Davy/PA)

By the time Clemens nudged ahead in sets for the first time, Wright had landed just four out of 21 of his shots at doubles, and the German was well in control as he reeled off the first two legs of the fourth set.

But the game looked to have swung when Clemens missed two darts for a 3-1 lead, allowing Wright to battle back to take the set and establish a two-leg lead in the fifth.

Clemens saved the set with a 144 checkout, levelled in legs after Wright had missed a shot at bull for the set, then fired a 128 checkout to go 3-2 up.

????? ?????? ?? ??? World Champion Peter Wright is ELIMINATED at the Last 32 stage as Gabriel Clemens takes the deciding leg to win the biggest match of his career! pic.twitter.com/dO9a2sgy0W — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 27, 2020

Again Wright hit back to force the decider, piling the pressure on Clemens who had the darts in the decisive leg, but the 37-year-old responded by coolly converting on double 16 for the biggest win of his career.

Clemens told Sky Sports: “I played against the world champion who is such a fantastic player and a nice guy.

“I’m a lucky guy, he missed so many doubles in the first set and he would normally win the game. But I felt good and practised hard, and I’m really happy.”