Watford seek a 10th manager in five years after sacking Vladimir Ivic

Watford have sacked manager Vladimir Ivic after just four months at the helm.

The Hornets confirmed Ivic’s Vicarage Road departure just hours after Saturday’s 2-0 Championship defeat at Huddersfield.

Watford’s fourth defeat of the league season proved Ivic’s undoing, with the Hertfordshire club’s ninth manager in five years the latest to leave after a short tenure.

Watford sit fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table after 20 matches, in their bid for an immediate Premier League return.

Ivic had only arrived at Watford in August, after the Hornets had installed Hayden Mullins for the end of their Premier League season that ended with relegation following Nigel Pearson’s sacking.

“Watford FC confirms the departure of head coach Vladimir Ivic with immediate effect,” read a club statement.

“The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their efforts this season and wish them well for future success elsewhere.