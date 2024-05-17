Tyson Fury vows to knock Oleksandr Usyk ‘spark out’ at fiery Riyadh weigh-in

Tyson Fury unleashed an expletive-filled rant at Oleksandr Usyk during a fiery weigh-in for Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight showdown in Riyadh.

Fury touched heads with Usyk and then shoved his Ukrainian opponent when the rivals came together for the final face-off before they clash to decide the division’s greatest fighter of their generation.

They had to be separated by security but Fury continued to point and shout at Usyk in stark contrast to Thursday night’s muted press conference.

“We’re ready to rock and roll. Fireworks tomorrow night,” Fury said on the stage.

“I’m going to knock this little f***** spark out. I’m coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for.

“F*** his belts, I’m coming for his f***ing heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out.

“F*** him and f*** all of his team too. F*** the lot of them. They can all get it if they want too, s***houses!”

Usyk was unmoved by Fury’s provocation and delivered a calmer interview once Fury had left the stage, declaring that he is not feeling any nerves despite the size of the occasion.

“Don’t be afraid, I will not leave you alone tomorrow. If I will be nervous, I won’t win. My fans – I love you, see you tomorrow,” he said.

Suspicions that Fury was looking lightest for some time were confirmed when he weighed in at 18stones 11lbs, his lowest since 2018 when he fought Deontay Wilder for the first time.

It confirmed his poor conditioning for his contentious points win against Francis Ngannou in December when he weighed 19 stones 12lbs.

Usyk tipped the scales at a career high 16 stones 6lbs, a full eight pounds heavier than his previous high for his second fight against Anthony Joshua in 2022, yet still over two stones lighter.

Some of the biggest names in heavyweight history were present to watch the weigh in, including Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes and Wladimir Klitschko.