Wayne Rooney’s son Kai signs Manchester United deal

Wayne Rooney and his son Kai watching a football a game

Wayne Rooney’s son Kai has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney’s four sons, signing a contract at his dad’s former club.

Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: “Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

Rooney, 38 years of age and now in interim charge of Derby, joined United from Everton in 2004.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing goal record in January 2017.